Drone strikes near Al-Sulaymaniyah, no casualties reported: Local officials

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an unidentified drone targeted a village on the outskirts of Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the drone attack occurred near the village of Shinghie in the Sharbazher area without giving further details regarding the casualties or damage.

"We have not identified the source of the drone or the targets of the strike," the source stated.

Kamaran Hassan, the mayor of Mawat District, provided further details, saying, "At 9:00 a.m., a drone targeted the village of Basai, located below Shinghie. Fortunately, there were no recorded injuries or damage."

No side has claimed responsibility for the attacks.