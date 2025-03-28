Russia shoots down nearly 80 Ukrainian drones overnight

Shafaq News/ Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that air defense systems had intercepted 78 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions.

Drones were shot down over Voronezh (32), Saratov (19), Kursk (17), Belgorod (6), Lipetsk (2), and one each in Rostov and Tambov, the ministry affirmed.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said initial reports showed no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

The attack is reportedly a response to an earlier Russian barrage involving 85 drones, 42 of which were intercepted by Kyiv’s air force. The barrage injured more than 20 people and caused damage to residential buildings and storage facilities.

Despite a limited US-brokered ceasefire meant to protect energy infrastructure, tensions have continued to escalate. Moscow accused Ukraine of targeting energy facilities with drones and artillery in the Russian border regions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Crimea.

Ukraine’s army denied the allegations, while Kyiv’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "neither Ukraine nor Russia had attacked each other’s energy facilities since March 25."