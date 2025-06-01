Ukraine unleashes massive drone attack on Russian airbases

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian intelligence services launched a large-scale drone attack on Sunday targeting multiple Russian military airbases, marking the most extensive assault of its kind since the war began in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials said the coordinated operation—code-named “Spider’s Web”—struck four Russian airbases and destroyed or damaged at least 41 strategic bombers. According to Kyiv, the mission was personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and had been in preparation for over 18 months.

To evade detection, the drones were reportedly concealed in wooden sheds mounted on trucks, which were then transported deep into Russian territory. A remote-control mechanism lifted the shed roofs, allowing the drones to launch toward their designated targets.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed drone attacks across five regions—Irkutsk, Murmansk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur—and said most were intercepted. However, strikes in Irkutsk and Murmansk caused fires that damaged several aircraft. No casualties were reported, and Russian authorities say suspects have been detained in connection with the incidents.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia conducted its largest drone strike on Ukrainian territory overnight, launching 472 drones and seven missiles. Ukrainian officials said this attack is part of a sharp escalation in Russian aerial operations over the past two weeks.

Separately, in Russia’s Bryansk region, a highway bridge was reportedly destroyed in an explosion as a passenger train carrying nearly 400 people was crossing. Seven people were killed and dozens were injured.

Russian authorities have not officially attributed blame but are treating the incident as a suspected act of terrorism.

The escalation on both sides comes just one day before Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to meet in Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks hosted by Turkiye.

President Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine’s key priorities include an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the return of all prisoners, and the repatriation of Ukrainian children allegedly taken to Russia during the war.

I heard reports from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, our intelligence agencies, and the Security Service of Ukraine. Our defense, our active actions, and our diplomacy.We are doing everything to protect our independence,… pic.twitter.com/MAz2stbUUR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

Moscow has confirmed its participation in the talks but has not disclosed its negotiating terms. President Vladimir Putin has rejected Ankara’s proposal to elevate the meeting to a presidential level.