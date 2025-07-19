Zelenskyy seeks new round of talks with Moscow

Shafaq News – Kyiv/ Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Kyiv had proposed holding talks with Moscow next week, though no details were provided on the timing, format, or agenda.

So far, Russian authorities have not issued an official response.

The announcement coincided with brief suspensions of flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports, following the interception of drones near the capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that air defense systems brought down two drones approaching the city, with emergency crews deployed to clear debris and evaluate the situation.

In a Telegram post, Sobyanin noted that another drone attack attempt was also foiled. No casualties or damage were reported.

Drone incidents across Russian territory have increased significantly in recent months. Since early May, over 160 attempted strikes have been recorded, some targeting Moscow and critical infrastructure. These attacks have led to repeated flight disruptions and heightened security measures around the capital.