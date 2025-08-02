Ukrainian drone strike ignites Russian oil refinery

Shafaq Bews – Moscow

A Ukrainian drone struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, causing a large fire and significant damage, Russian media reported on Saturday.

The attack targeted the refinery in Russia’s Samara region, south of Kazan, hitting the ELOU AVT-11 unit—a key facility for processing crude oil—triggering a blaze described as resembling a nuclear explosion.

Videos and photos circulating on Russian social media captured the moment of the strike and the resulting explosion at the refinery.

Ukrainian sources placed the targeted facility about 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine, with an annual refining capacity of roughly 8.8 million tons, or 176,000 barrels per day.