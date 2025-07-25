Russia downs 105 Ukrainian drones in massive barrage

Shafaq News –Moscow

Russia's Defense Ministry reported on Friday that its air defenses had destroyed 105 Ukrainian drones, including 93 overnight across 10 regions, in one of the largest such incidents in recent weeks.

Among those, 19 drones were intercepted near Moscow, the ministry noted. The wave follows a similar barrage last week, when Russian forces downed 115 drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that debris from the intercepted drones had fallen in several districts, with emergency crews later deployed to clear debris and evaluate the situation.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to respond to Russia’s claims.

The escalation comes after the third round of direct talks in Istanbul, where Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners each, including both civilians and military personnel.