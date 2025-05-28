Turkiye pushes peace talks as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

Shafaq News/ Turkiye expressed readiness to host a new round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts intensify following recent military escalations, a Turkish source affirmed to the Russian State media outlet RIA Novosti.

Ankara is awaiting confirmation on the date, the source added, excluding the possibility of talks beginning next week.

The statement followed remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Moscow International Security Conference that an announcement on new talks would be made soon. He also confirmed, following a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, that Russia continues to favor Istanbul as a venue for future negotiations.

The diplomatic overtures come amid a spike in drone attacks between Russia and Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted tens of Ukrainian drones last night.

No casualties were reported, though officials confirmed damage to property in several areas, including six vehicles and a residential home in Bryansk.

Ukraine, for its part, reported a wave of Russian airstrikes since Saturday, with the deadliest attack on Sunday killing 13 civilians.

Following Trump’s recent comments calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely crazy,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev warned that “World War III” remains a serious risk, adding, “I hope Trump understands this!”