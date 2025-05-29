Russia’s Lavrov: Moscow ready for agreement with Kyiv

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Russia said it is still waiting for Ukraine’s response to a proposal for a new round of peace talks scheduled for Monday in Istanbul.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s readiness to negotiate a comprehensive agreement with Kyiv. He briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call about preparations for the talks.

Rubio, the ministry reported, expressed Washington’s willingness to help bridge the gap between the two sides and urged Russia to engage in peace talks with Ukraine “in good faith.”

Ukraine, however, has demanded prior access to Moscow’s proposed terms before agreeing to meet. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov accused Russia of stalling the delivery of its ceasefire document and reiterated Kyiv’s willingness to implement a full and unconditional ceasefire while continuing diplomatic efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Russia’s proposal, saying it had raised Ankara’s hopes for peace. He stressed the importance of seizing the current momentum to achieve a lasting resolution.

On May 16, Turkiye facilitated the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years, held in Istanbul, where both sides agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people from each side and continued negotiations toward a truce.

Russia and Ukraine confirmed last week the third and final round of the prisoner swap carried out under the terms of the agreement reached in Istanbul.