US Presidential Envoy Witkoff arrived to Russia, Kremlin confirms

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia for talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed.

While Peskov neither confirmed nor denied whether Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios affirmed that the meeting would take place. Trump has become frustrated that negotiations haven't made much progress in recent weeks and said at one point that he was "pissed off" about comments Putin had made on Ukraine.

“If no ceasefire is reached by the end of the month, Trump could move forward with additional sanctions on Russia either through executive power or by asking Congress to pass new sanctions legislation,” according to Axios.

It will be the third meeting between Witkoff and Putin as Trump pushes for a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine.