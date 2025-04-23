Trump slams Zelensky: Signals breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine war

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump said, on Wednesday, that a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war may be within reach.

In a post on Truth Social, he sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for what he called “provocative” remarks that could hinder peace efforts.

Trump slammed Zelensky’s recent statement rejecting any recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, calling it an obstacle to peace talks.

“Crimea was lost years ago and is not even up for discussion,” Trump added in separate posts.

The comments come amid high-level meetings between US, Ukrainian, and European officials described as “substantive” attempts to revive stalled peace negotiations.

However, the absence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio from the talks in London raised concerns about the progress being made and led to the cancellation of a broader meeting with foreign ministers from Ukraine, the UK, France, and Germany.

Trump warned earlier this week that the US could pull back if meaningful progress isn’t achieved soon, increasing pressure on all sides. He voiced hope that Kyiv and Moscow could reach an agreement “as early as this week.”

Wednesday’s discussions reportedly focused on exploring what compromises Ukraine might accept, following proposals presented last week by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a similar meeting in Paris.