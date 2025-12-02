Russia prepared if Europe seeks war, Putin says

Shafaq News – Moscow

Europe’s demands regarding the situation in Ukraine are unacceptable to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, describing the European Union as siding with the war and lacking a peace agenda.

Ahead of his meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin, Putin stated that Europeans “think in terms of strategically defeating Russia and live under this illusion,” emphasizing that Russia does not intend to fight European countries, but if Europe starts a war, we are prepared for it.”

Putin added that no one has asked Europe to withdraw from the negotiation track on Ukraine, noting that “Europeans themselves have stopped communications with Russia.”

He accused Europe of “obstructing the US administration in achieving peace in Ukraine,” adding, “all the changes Europe proposes to the peace plan are aimed at hindering the process.”

He also warned that Russia may consider taking countermeasures against ships from countries supporting Ukraine in piracy operations, while cautioning that “Russia could completely cut off Ukraine from the sea if its acts of piracy continue.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that any future peace in Ukraine must be lasting. TheWhite Housesaid it is “very optimistic” about the prospects of reaching a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.