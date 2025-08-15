Lavrov: Russia to state clear position at Alaska summit

Shafaq News – Alaska

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed that Moscow will present its stance unequivocally during the summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, taking place in Alaska on Friday.

“We have a clear and understandable position, and we will present it,” Lavrov told Russia’s state broadcaster, Russia 24.

“We have made significant efforts to explain Russia’s position during the visits of US envoy Witkoff to Russia, and we hope to continue this constructive dialogue.”

Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to Washington Aleksandr Dartchev arrived in Alaska earlier, ahead of the high-level meeting.

The Kremlin and the White House had confirmed that Putin and Trump would meet on August 15, beginning with closed-door talks followed by an expanded session including senior officials from both sides.

While discussions will center on the war in Ukraine and the broader state of US-Russia relations, Putin and Trump are expected to deliver brief remarks ahead of the talks and hold a joint press conference afterward.

The meeting will be held at Elmendorf Air Force Base, a major US military installation in Alaska that has played a key role in monitoring Russian activity.

Earlier, Trump declared that Putin “won’t be able to mess with me,” stressing that any Ukraine-related agreement would only be reached during a later trilateral meeting involving Kyiv.

“I’ll know within the first two, three, four, five minutes whether our meeting is going to be good or bad,” he said, adding that, “If it’s bad, it will end very quickly. If it’s good, we could be on the path to peace soon.”

The Kremlin stated that there are no plans to sign any agreements after the summit, warning against making predictions about the outcome of the talks.

The summit marks his first visit to a Western country since the war in Ukraine began in 2022, Putin welcomed US efforts to help resolve the conflict and expressed hope that the talks could pave the way for an agreement on nuclear arms control as part of broader steps toward peace.