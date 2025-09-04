Trump presses Europe to halt Russian oil purchases

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump urged European leaders on Thursday to halt purchases of Russian oil, saying the revenue is sustaining Moscow’s war against Ukraine, according to a White House official.

Trump joined a virtual meeting of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” led by French President Emmanuel Macron, which focused on security guarantees for Kyiv in the event of a peace deal with Russia.

He emphasized that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war — as Russia received 1.1 billion euros in fuel sales from the EU in one year,” the White House official stated, adding that Trump also pressed European leaders to increase economic pressure on China, which he accused of helping finance Russia’s war efforts.

The call included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, as well as leaders from Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, and several other nations.

Trump questioned the credibility of European pledges to support Ukraine while continuing to buy Russian energy, according to the official. “The president made clear that this is not his war, and the Europeans must step up as well,” the official said.

The discussion came as Trump’s efforts to broker direct talks between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin remain stalled. The White House noted that the US president has pointed to tariffs he imposed on India over Russian oil purchases as evidence of action against Moscow.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said the coalition discussed both security guarantees for Ukraine and additional sanctions on Russia.

“We also spoke about maximum protection for Ukraine’s skies. Until peace comes, Ukrainians must not be at the mercy of constant Russian attacks. Russian missiles and drones must not take lives. Ukraine has proposed a format for protecting our skies for the U.S. to consider,” Zelenskyy posted on X.