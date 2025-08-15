Trump threatens to leave Alaska summit if Ukraine ceasefire fails

Shafaq News – Washington / Kyiv

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that he would walk out of his upcoming Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it fails to deliver concrete progress.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said, “I think it’s going to work out very well, and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast.” Later aboard Air Force One, he added, “I want to see a ceasefire rapidly… I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. I want the killing to stop.”

He stressed that his goal is to “save lives” but ruled out negotiating on Ukraine’s behalf or offering US security guarantees, warning of “punishing” consequences for Russia if the war continues.

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced hope that the talks could pave the way for a US–Russia–Ukraine format, while acknowledging “low expectations” due to ongoing Russian strikes.

“Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war,” he said, urging a “strong American position” and asserting that “the Russians respect strength — strength alone.”

According to CNN, Alaska was chosen after Russia rejected European venues because of the ICC arrest warrant for Putin. The White House dismissed his proposal of the UAE, leaving Hungary and US soil as options. Washington was reportedly surprised when Moscow accepted the US location. To facilitate the summit, the US Treasury temporarily lifted certain sanctions until August 20, allowing Putin and sanctioned aides to enter the country.