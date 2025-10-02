Putin confirms Russia’s readiness, denies plans to attack NATO

Shafaq News – Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday threatened a “decisive” response to any threats against Russia, declaring that Western attempts to subdue the country through sanctions have failed despite their maximum efforts.

Delivering a speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in the city of Sochi, Putin asserted that Russia is ready for any confrontation. “If anyone wants to compete with Russia militarily, let them try. We are closely watching the militarization of Europe—this directly concerns our security,” he affirmed, adding that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO.

“Every power has its limits, and we will see confrontations among states as they pursue their interests,” Putin said, noting that while Moscow remains open to cooperation with Western countries, they “do not wish to abandon the politics of diktat.” He also stressed, “There will be no force in the world that dictates to everyone what must be done.”

Russia has been waging war in Ukraine for over three and a half years and currently occupies around one-fifth of the country’s territory.

Recent negotiation rounds between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul resulted in agreements on exchanging prisoners and the remains of the dead, but broader efforts to end the war—led by US President Donald Trump—have yet to succeed.