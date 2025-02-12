Trump, Putin 90 minutes call, agreement to end Ukraine war

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday he had reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call to begin efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine immediately.

Trump stated that during the call, he discussed several key issues, including Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, and the strength of the US dollar, announcing that negotiation teams would begin their discussions right away, with Trump planning to personally call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him of the contents of his conversation with Putin.

Praising the historical ties between the two countries, particularly during World War II, Trump noted that the call highlighted "the significant benefits we will one day gain by working together" while also confirming his agreement with Putin on future reciprocal visits.

Trump revealed that he had instructed several of his administration's officials to lead the negotiations, expressing strong confidence in their success.

He also thanked Putin for the release of American citizen Mark Fogel, adding that he believes the diplomatic efforts will ultimately lead to a "successful conclusion," which he hopes will come soon.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the phone conversation, which lasted approximately one and a half hours, and stated that the two leaders discussed the exchange of Russian and American citizens. Trump assured Putin that the US would fully implement the agreements related to the exchange while also confirming that Ukraine was a central topic in the conversation.