Trump, Putin 90 minutes call, agreement to end Ukraine war
Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday he had reached
an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call to begin
efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine immediately.
Trump stated that during the call, he discussed
several key issues, including Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial
intelligence, and the strength of the US dollar, announcing that negotiation
teams would begin their discussions right away, with Trump planning to
personally call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to inform him of the
contents of his conversation with Putin.
Praising the historical ties between the two
countries, particularly during World War II, Trump noted that the call
highlighted "the significant benefits we will one day gain by working
together" while also confirming his agreement with Putin on future
reciprocal visits.
Trump revealed that he had instructed several
of his administration's officials to lead the negotiations, expressing strong
confidence in their success.
He also thanked Putin for the release of American citizen Mark Fogel, adding
that he believes the diplomatic efforts will ultimately lead to a
"successful conclusion," which he hopes will come soon.
Kremlin spokesperson
Dmitry Peskov confirmed the phone conversation, which lasted approximately one
and a half hours, and stated that the two leaders discussed the exchange of Russian
and American citizens. Trump assured Putin that the US would fully implement
the agreements related to the exchange while also confirming that Ukraine was a
central topic in the conversation.