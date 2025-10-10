Putin backs US efforts in Middle East, calls for Palestinian state

Shafaq News – Dushanbe

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his country's support for US-led initiative in the Middle East, emphasizing that the establishment of a Palestinian state remains the most critical issue.

Speaking at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan, Putin stated that he and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani agreed to postpone the Arab-Russian summit “at my initiative,” adding, “I did so because I do not want to obstruct a process that we hope is now stabilizing, and which is, by the way, unfolding with the initiative and direct involvement of Trump in the Middle East.”

Putin underlined that Russia has a role to play in resolving the situation in Gaza.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that any breach or rollback in implementing the Gaza ceasefire plan would carry a heavy cost for Israel, as Turkiye assumes responsibility for monitoring the agreement.