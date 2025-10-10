Erdogan announces Turkish oversight of Gaza ceasefire implementation

Shafa News – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Friday that any breach or rollback in implementing the Gaza ceasefire plan would carry a heavy cost for Israel, as Turkiye assumes responsibility for monitoring the agreement.

In an official statement, Erdogan stressed the need for immediate and full implementation of the deal, describing Israel’s track record on previous agreements as “full of gaps.”

He voiced concern over what he called attempts to bypass the agreement’s terms or justify violations with “trivial excuses,” adding that the international community is “closely observing” the parties’ commitment to their humanitarian and political obligations.

The first phase of the agreement stipulates that Israeli forces will withdraw from a designated “yellow line” across Gaza within 24 hours, followed by the release of all living Israeli captives—around 20 individuals—within 72 hours, and the gradual return of the bodies of those killed. In exchange, Israel will free more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and others detained after October 7, 2023.

“Turkiye’s role in the next phase will go beyond technical monitoring,” Erdogan noted, “and will include logistical and diplomatic support, as well as coordination with regional and international partners to ensure the regular and safe delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to pressure Hamas into advancing the next phases of a ceasefire deal, including disarmament.