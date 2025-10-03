Erdogan links Gaza peace efforts to end of Israeli operations

Shafaq News – Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump on Friday that ending Israeli attacks was essential for any initiative aimed at restoring calm in Gaza.

According to a statement from Ankara, the two leaders spoke by phone at Trump’s request, discussing bilateral ties and the war in Gaza. Erdogan emphasized that his September 25 visit to Washington had strengthened relations and underscored the need to expand cooperation, particularly in defense industries.

Erdogan said Turkiye was stepping up diplomatic contacts to secure regional stability, with Gaza as a priority, and pledged that Ankara would continue to contribute to global peace efforts. He stressed that halting Israeli military operations was “necessary for the success of de-escalation initiatives.”

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled a sweeping blueprint to end the Gaza war during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, presenting what he called a “comprehensive path” to peace, reconstruction, and security.