Trump warns Hamas of “hell” without Gaza deal by Sunday

On Friday, President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas, warning he would unleash “all forms of hell” unless the group agreed to what he called a last-chance deal for Gaza by 6 pm Washington time on Sunday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump demanded the immediate release of all hostages — alive and deceased — and said a multilateral agreement backed by “the great, rich, powerful countries of the Middle East” and approved by Israel was ready. He added that the accord would spare remaining Hamas fighters and set the stage for reconstruction and regional peace.

“For the sake of Hamas, they will be given one last chance,” he said, claiming that US and allied operations had already killed “more than 25,000 of Hamas” fighters — a figure he presented as justification for immediate action. He warned that if Hamas rejects the deal, the United States and its partners would unleash unprecedented violence “in a way no one has ever seen” against the group and any remaining strongholds.

The US President urged civilians to evacuate dangerous areas of Gaza immediately, saying humanitarian care would be provided to those who moved to safer zones. Trump also portrayed the agreement as a vehicle to end bloodshed and to open a pathway for rebuilding Gaza, calling it “a great deal for everyone.”