President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping blueprint to end the Gaza war during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, presenting what he called a “comprehensive path” to peace, reconstruction, and security.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two leaders were “very close” to a framework deal, but stressed that both Israel and Hamas would need to compromise. Trump declared himself “very confident” a ceasefire and hostage deal could be secured.

The 20-point plan, circulated to Israeli and Hamas representatives, lays out an immediate halt to fighting, the staged withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of all hostages. In exchange, Israel would free more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, including women and minors held since October 7, 2023. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel would repatriate the remains of 15 Palestinians.

Under the proposal, Hamas members who renounce violence would be granted amnesty or safe passage abroad, while an international stabilization force would take over security. Gaza would be administered temporarily by a technocratic Palestinian committee under the oversight of a new body, the “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump and supported by international leaders including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The plan emphasizes reconstruction: immediate humanitarian access, infrastructure repair, and a long-term US-backed economic initiative to attract investment. It envisions a special economic zone, foreign-funded reintegration programs, and the eventual handover of governance to a reformed Palestinian Authority.

Israel, under the deal, would commit not to annex or reoccupy Gaza. Instead, the Israeli Amry would gradually cede territory to the stabilization force, with final withdrawal contingent on verified demilitarization. Regional partners would guarantee compliance, while aid and redevelopment would continue even in “terror-free” areas if Hamas rejects the agreement.

The plan also opens the door to a broader political process: interfaith dialogue, a new Israeli-Palestinian negotiation track, and—if reforms are realized in the Palestinian Authority—a potential pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Qatar, which has mediated directly with Hamas, was consulted on the framework.

More than 66,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to local health authorities.