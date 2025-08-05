US allocates $60M in food aid for Gaza

Shafaq News – Washington

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump outlined efforts to deliver food aid to Gaza, confirming that Washington had recently allocated $60 million to support the enclave’s population.

“Gaza residents are not receiving sufficient nourishment. We are trying to feed the people,” Trump stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation amid persistent shortages and logistical obstacles.

He noted that Israel plays a central role in facilitating deliveries, further suggesting that Arab countries could also contribute to the process.

The remarks come as humanitarian conditions continue to worsen. According to the Health Ministry, eight people — including one child — died from starvation in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths to 188. Half of the victims were minors.

The ministry also updated the overall casualty figures from Israel’s military campaign, which began on October 7, 2023, to 61,020 killed and 150,671 injured.