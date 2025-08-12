Trump administration taps Samir Halila to lead post-war Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Samir Halila, a Palestinian businessman and politician, has emerged as a potential key figure in Gaza’s post-conflict administration, following reports that President Trump’s administration approached him to oversee the Strip’s affairs after the ongoing war.

In a statement to Radio Al-Nas, Halila confirmed receiving the offer from the White House, highlighting that he contacted the Palestinian Authority regarding the proposal.

“My name was proposed because I am politically independent and unaffiliated with Fatah,” he explained, emphasizing that the Americans must recognize Palestinian legitimacy and deploy Arab forces within the Gaza Strip to maintain security and authority.

Born on May 11, 1957, in Jericho, Halila is an economist, businessman, and politician. He served as secretary-general in Ahmed Qurei’s third government and assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Trade.

He also chaired the boards of the Economic Research Institute, the Palestinian Trade Center, and Padico Company, further serving on several other Palestinian company boards.