Trump: Gaza ceasefire to be finalized within 48 hours

Shafaq News/ A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is nearing completion and could be finalized within the next 48 hours, US President Donald Trump announced from the Oval Office on Friday.

The proposed deal, brokered by US Envoy Steve Witkoff, outlines a 60-day ceasefire, the release of 28 Israeli hostages (both living and deceased), and the exchange of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners, in addition to humanitarian aid delivery, coordinated by the UN and other organizations.

While Israel has accepted the proposal, Hamas is currently reviewing the terms, expressing concerns that the deal does not fully address their demands, such as a complete end to hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The Israeli war has resulted in over 54,000 Palestinian deaths and significant destruction in Gaza, amid increasing international pressure for a resolution.