Palestinian Resistance vows to block Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Shafaq News/ Palestinian groups on Sunday slammed US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza residents to Jordan and Egypt, calling it a violation of international law and a continuation of what they described as forced displacement.

"We strongly condemn the remarks by US President Donald Trump," Islamic Jihad said in a statement on its Telegram account. "These statements encourage the continuation of war crimes and crimes against humanity by forcing our people to leave their land."

Hamas official Bassem Naim also denounced the US president's statement, vowing that Palestinians would resist the plan. "As they have foiled every plan for displacement and alternative homelands over the decades, our people will also foil such projects," Bassem Naim, a member of the group’s political bureau, told AFP.

Trump on Saturday proposed relocating Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Jordan and Egypt, describing Gaza as a “demolished place” following weeks of Israeli military assaults. He suggested the move could be “temporary or long-term.”

“You’re talking about 1.5 million people, and we just clean out that whole thing,” Trump told reporters, adding that he had spoken to Jordan’s King Abdullah and planned to discuss the matter with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

last year Biden Administration expressed opposition to the forcible displacement of Palestinians.

Rights groups have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly the entire population of 2.3 million has been displaced. Israel’s military campaign has killed over 47,000 people, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and drawn accusations of genocide, which Israel denies.

A ceasefire agreement a week ago has temporarily halted hostilities, with Israel and Hamas engaging in prisoner exchanges as part of the deal.