Trump says US should let Gaza war "play out" and avoid getting involved

Shafaq News/ The former president of the US, Donald Trump, suggested in a new interview that the war between Israel and Hamas will just have to “play out” despite concerns about rising civilian casualties.

“So you have a war that’s going on, and you’re probably going to have to let this play out. You’re probably going to have to let it play out because a lot of people are dying,” Trump told Univision in an interview that aired Thursday night.

“It should have never started. There was no way it would have started again,” Trump added. “Iran didn’t have the money because Iran is leading this. And only fools would say that’s not true. They’re leading this. They’re very tricky, very smart, very cunning. They’re leading it, and it’s got to end.”

Trump argued the conflict between Israel and Hamas would not have broken out under his watch because of his hard-line approach to Iran. He also suggested the situation is made more difficult because of the “hatred” involved in the conflict.

“There is no hatred like the Palestinian hatred of Israel and Jewish people. And probably the other way around also; I don’t know,” Trump said. “You know, it’s not as obvious, but probably that’s it too. So sometimes you have to let things play out and you have to see where it ends.”

Trump has touted his support for Israel while he was president, pointing to his recognition of the Golan Heights territory and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, as well as the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

But his comments following the Oct. 7 attacks have raised eyebrows. He has described Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group designated as terrorist in the US, as “very smart,” and he was critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately after the attacks.

Trump told Univision that Israel “has to do a better job of public relations, frankly, because the other side is beating them at the public relations front.”

The Biden administration has been steadfast in its support of Israel and backed the Israeli military operations that has killed thousands of children so far. President Biden and State Secretary, Antony Blinken, also traveled to Tel Aviv days after the attack.

The massive humanitarian toll has led to calls from some progressive US lawmakers and activists for a cease-fire. The Biden administration has rejected those calls, arguing it would benefit Hamas, and has instead pushed for pauses to allow aid into Gaza and for hostages to get out. Israel this week agreed to limited pauses in parts of Gaza.

Other Republicans running for president offered up staunch support for Israel during Wednesday night's primary debate, encouraging the Israelis to use force to wipe out Hamas and also suggesting Iran is central to the violence happening in the Middle East