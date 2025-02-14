Arab leaders to meet in Riyadh in response to Trump’s Gaza Plan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan will convene in Riyadh this month to coordinate a unified response to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Gaza, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP.

According to the source, the summit aims to finalize a joint Arab position before the Arab League summit in Cairo on February 27, with discussions focused on firmly rejecting the forced displacement of Gazans and “no Palestinians should be expelled from Gaza.”

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, added, "Either Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas or Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa is expected to participate in the meeting."

While Saudi Arabia has not issued an official statement on Trump’s plan, it has historically supported a Palestinian state and rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, and is expected to finalize its response during the Riyadh summit.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has firmly opposed any relocation of Palestinians to Sinai, viewing it as a threat to its national security. Jordan’s King Abdullah II confirmed that Cairo will present an official response to Trump’s plan, which will be further discussed in Riyadh.

Jordan’s King has been one of the most vocal critics of the plan, warning that "any displacement of Gazans to Jordan is unacceptable." The kingdom, which already hosts millions of Palestinians, sees the proposal as a direct threat to its stability and a revival of past displacement crises.

Both the UAE and Qatar have expressed "concern" over Trump’s proposal, but have not taken a publicly confrontational stance. While the UAE has strengthened ties with Israel in recent years, it has also reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution. Qatar, which has provided humanitarian aid to Gaza, has warned against any measures that could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

The Riyadh summit follows regional and international outrage over Trump’s plan, which calls for the United States to assume control over Gaza, rebuild its destroyed areas, and transform it into a “Middle East Riviera” after forcibly relocating its Palestinian population elsewhere without the right of return.