Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine carried out a new exchange of fallen soldiers this week, Russian media reported on Thursday.

Alexander Kots, a war correspondent for Komsomolskaya Pravda, wrote on Telegram, “Another exchange, 1,000 for 24. On September 18 we handed over 1,000 Ukrainian bodies, and they returned 24 of ours.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not issued a statement on the transfer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military reported nearly 100 clashes across multiple fronts, citing artillery fire and airstrikes in Sumy and fighting in Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces inflicted more than 1,100 Ukrainian casualties in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. It said troops destroyed equipment, struck energy and drone production sites, and intercepted 106 drones with air defenses.