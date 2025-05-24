Hours after prisoner swap: Russia, Ukraine trade blows

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine intensified military operations, just hours after completing their largest prisoner exchange since the war began in 2022.

Kyiv officials reported that an early-morning barrage triggered fires and scattered debris across several residential areas of the capital, injuring at least eight people.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that air defense systems intercepted 94 Ukrainian drones across six regions, including bordering Belgorod and Bryansk, after downing 159 the day before.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged another response, describing the uptick in Ukrainian drone activity as a “deliberate escalation.”

The exchange of fire came shortly after a significant diplomatic development. On May 23, Ukraine confirmed the return of 390 detainees as part of a “thousand for a thousand” prisoner swap conducted at the Belarusian border, with additional exchanges expected over the weekend.

Despite the deal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of obstructing ceasefire efforts. “This delay is a mockery of the entire world,” he stated in a video address. “It is time to act decisively.”

Zelenskyy also noted that the Istanbul talks produced only one outcome—the release of prisoners—with no progress reported toward a ceasefire.