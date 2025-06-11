Russian drone assault on Kharkiv: 50+ casualties as Ukraine fends off attack

Shafaq News/ A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv overnight resulted in over 50 casualties, as Ukraine’s military repelled one of the largest coordinated aerial assaults in weeks.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the nine-minute attack, involving 17 drones, killed at least two people and wounded 54 others—including five children.

“There are direct hits on multi-storey buildings, private homes, playgrounds, enterprises, and public transport,” Terekhov wrote on Telegram. “Apartments are burning, roofs are destroyed, cars are burnt, windows are broken.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed that Tuesday’s attacks were part of a wave of 220 combat engagements in 24 hours, with Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odesa regions bearing the brunt. Ukrainian forces reported that 1,120 Russian casualties occurred, and dozens of assets were destroyed or damaged, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and missiles.

The attack came after Russia's two largest assaults on Ukraine this week, part of intensified bombardments that Moscow claimed were retaliatory for Kyiv's recent strikes in Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the conflict, which Russia began in February 2022. However, thousands of civilians have been killed, the majority of them Ukrainian.