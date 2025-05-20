EU moves to hit Russia harder, boost Ukraine arms with frozen funds

Shafaq News/ European Union foreign and defense ministers convened in Brussels on Tuesday for a high-level summit expected to culminate in the approval of a 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

The meeting began with defense-focused discussions, attended by newly appointed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who joined virtually. Talks centered on continued military support to Kyiv, including weapons, ammunition, and expanded defense aid.

In the second half of the summit, attention shifted to diplomatic efforts, with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha joining via video link to update EU counterparts on the latest developments and call for enhanced political and financial backing.

In a move likely to provoke a sharp Russian response, EU officials confirmed plans to channel approximately €1.9B in profits from frozen Russian assets into Ukraine’s defense procurement—covering drones, missiles, and domestic arms industry support.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reaffirmed Brussels’ firm stance, saying the bloc would reject any future peace settlement that requires Ukraine to disarm or accept forced neutrality.

Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is prepared to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine and is ready to work on a memorandum of understanding to that effect.