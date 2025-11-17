Russia, Ukraine trade attacks as US signals tougher sanctions on Moscow

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

Moscow reported intercepting dozens of Ukrainian drones overnight, as Kyiv accused Russian forces of striking civilian areas in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense indicated on Monday that its air-defense units brought down 36 fixed-wing drones across several western regions, adding that a TOS-1A thermobaric system hit a Ukrainian command post in the Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, however, noted that the missile that struck Kharkiv damaged seven apartment buildings and a kindergarten, charging the Russian military with targeting civilian infrastructure and disregarding international humanitarian law. Preliminary figures placed the toll at three dead and 13 injured, including children.

In its morning bulletin, Ukrainian forces registered 216 combat clashes across several fronts, halting attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Pokrovsk sectors. The update estimated Russian losses last day at 1,160 personnel, alongside destroyed tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, drones, and other equipment.

The exchange followed US President Donald Trump's warning on Sunday that Republicans are preparing legislation to penalize any country doing business with Russia, describing the measures as very severe.

In October, Washington enforced sanctions on Russia’s oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, accusing Moscow of refusing to engage seriously in peace talks over Ukraine. US officials signaled that further steps are ready if Russian President Vladimir Putin continues delaying efforts to end the war.