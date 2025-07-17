Russia accuses US of derailing Ukraine peace efforts

Shafaq News - Moscow

On Thursday, Russia condemned US President Donald Trump's latest military and economic moves against Moscow, accusing him of sabotaging peace efforts in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump announced a 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sweeping new sanctions, including 100% tariffs on Russian goods and secondary measures targeting buyers of Russian oil. The US also pledged increased arms shipments to Kyiv with additional missile systems.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed that the US decision sends a clear signal to Ukraine to abandon diplomacy.

“An unprecedented number of sanctions and restrictions have already been imposed on our country and our international partners. There are so many of them that we view the threat of new sanctions as mundane,” she noted, adding, “The language of ultimatums, blackmail, and threats is unacceptable to us. We will take all necessary steps to ensure the security and protect the interests of our country.”

Additionally, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev raised the prospect of preemptive military action. “What is happening today is a proxy war, but in essence it is a full-scale war—launches of Western missiles, satellite intelligence, sanctions packages, loud statements about the militarization of Europe,” Medvedev stated.

He announced Russia has no intention to strike NATO or Europe without cause, but warned that the Kremlin would act if it deemed Western involvement in Ukraine as crossing critical thresholds.

Trump, who has repeatedly described ending the war in Ukraine as a key foreign policy priority, said on Monday that he was “disappointed” with Russian President Vladimir Putin and framed the weapons increase as a means to pressure Moscow toward a ceasefire.

While both the Kremlin and the White House have publicly expressed openness to future negotiations, efforts to revive talks remain stalled.