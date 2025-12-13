Ukraine, Russia trade blows ahead of peace talks

Shafaq News – Kyiv / Moscow

Ukraine reported an increase in fighting over the past day, while Russia said it intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones overnight, according to statements from the two sides on Saturday.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces carried out one missile strike and 40 air strikes over the past 24 hours, while artillery and rocket fire struck Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 4,000 times.

Russian losses reached about 1,300 personnel over the past day, the General Staff claimed, along with three tanks, nine armored vehicles, 24 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 283 operational-tactical drones and more than 100 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones overnight over several regions, including Saratov, Voronezh, Rostov, and Belgorod, as well as over Crimea and the Volgograd region.

Talks linked to a peace proposal advanced by US President Donald Trump are expected to take place in Paris on Saturday, though Trump has expressed uncertainty about Washington’s participation.

Speaking to journalists at the White House on Friday, Trump said a US-backed peace deal for Ukraine “could work,” adding, “We’re working on seeing if we can make a deal right now" to end the war, which is nearing its fourth year.