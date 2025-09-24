Trump: Kyiv can win all of Ukraine back from Russia

Shafaq News – New York / Kyiv / Moscow

US President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that Kyiv could reclaim “all of Ukraine back in its original form,” marking a significant shift in his position on the war with Russia.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump argued that Ukraine could restore “the original borders from where this war started” with the backing of Europe and NATO, citing the growing strain on Russia’s economy.

His comments came after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following Trump’s address to the UN General Assembly in New York. Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to end the conflict, had earlier suggested Ukraine might have to concede some territory—a position Zelenskyy consistently rejected.

In his latest remarks, Trump suggested Ukraine could “maybe even go further than that,” without clarifying his meaning. He made no reference to Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014.

Trump explained that his outlook shifted “after getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia military and economic situation,” describing Russia as a “paper tiger” in “BIG Economic trouble.”

Zelenskyy welcomed the remarks as a “big shift,” interpreting them as a signal that the US is prepared to extend security guarantees once the war ends.

While he acknowledged that specific details have not yet been discussed, he pointed to possible commitments including weapons, air defenses, and drones.

Later in an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy said Trump’s post took him by surprise but regarded it as a “positive signal” that Washington would remain supportive “to the end of the war.” He added that repeated false assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump may have influenced the change in tone.

We had a productive meeting with @POTUS on the sidelines of UNGA, and I thank President Trump for this opportunity. I also deeply appreciate the meeting between the First Ladies of our countries, @FLOTUS and @ZelenskaUA, to discuss the fate of Ukrainian children.Today, there… https://t.co/KMZuOfAjiv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2025

Earlier this week, Trump urged NATO countries to shoot down Russian aircraft violating their airspace, citing a series of recent incursions by Russian jets and drones. Estonia and Poland triggered consultations with NATO after separate incidents, while Romania also reported drone violations.

In response, NATO issued a statement condemning Russia’s actions and warning that it would employ “all necessary military and non-military tools” to protect its members.

“Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop,” the alliance declared.

Moscow dismissed the accusations, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov labeling them “empty and groundless,” and accusing NATO of fueling confrontation.

Meanwhile, fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified overnight. Moscow reported bringing down dozens of drones over the capital and surrounding regions. In Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev confirmed air defenses shot down 16 drones without casualties. The Defense Ministry later said 70 unmanned aircraft were neutralized across several provinces, on top of 69 destroyed the previous night.

In Ukraine, the Governor of Zaporizhzhia reported two deaths and 15 injuries after Russian strikes on 21 residential areas. Ukraine’s Armed Forces logged 172 clashes in the past 24 hours, citing one missile strike, 53 airstrikes with 105 guided bombs, more than 4,900 artillery attacks, and nearly 6,000 kamikaze drone assaults.

Ukrainian commanders also claimed counterattacks destroyed Russian command posts, an ammunition depot, and troop positions. They reported Russian losses of 970 personnel, two tanks, 43 artillery systems, one rocket launcher, two aircraft, 334 drones, and 130 vehicles.