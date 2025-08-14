Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska: Preparations finalized

Shafaq News – Moscow

Preparations for a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have entered their final stage, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov announced on Thursday.

The meeting is set for tomorrow, August 15, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Ushakov said the agenda and logistics were completed after an intensive five-day preparation period following the announcement late last week. He described the process as urgent and complex, involving the resolution of technical matters such as visa processing.

“Everything is being done in an intensive mode… active work is being done on the political component of the summit,” Ushakov told reporters.

The summit will begin around 11:30 a.m. local time with a private tête-à-tête between Putin and Trump, joined only by interpreters. Expanded negotiations with both countries’ delegations will follow, continuing over a working lunch.

The Russian delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev. Ushakov said the US team will also consist of five senior officials, whose names will be announced by Washington.

Although no formal agenda has been released, Ushakov confirmed the “central topic” will be the war in Ukraine. He referred to an earlier meeting on August 6 at the Kremlin with US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, saying the summit builds on those discussions.

Other issues include “broader tasks of ensuring peace and security,” regional and international crises, and economic cooperation. Ushakov noted that trade and investment remain underdeveloped despite “enormous potential” in bilateral relations.

After talks, Putin and Trump will hold a joint press conference to present the results.

Ushakov pointed to the symbolism of the venue, near a memorial cemetery where Soviet and American personnel who died in World War II are buried. The site commemorates those who took part in the Lend-Lease aircraft delivery program between 1942 and 1945.

“This is especially symbolic in the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and militarist Japan,” he said.