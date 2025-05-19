Trump eyes Putin call in fresh bid to halt Ukraine war

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump is preparing for a critical phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a renewed diplomatic effort to halt the war in Ukraine, Western media reported on Monday.

No official statements were released from the White House or the Kremlin regarding the call.

The move comes after the latest round of peace talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations failed to yield a ceasefire agreement. Trump confirmed he would also speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO leaders, expressing hope for a “productive day” that could lead to a cessation of hostilities.

“This brutal war should never have started,” Trump said, reiterating his campaign promise to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. He also emphasized that no meaningful progress could be made without a direct, face-to-face meeting with Putin.

During the Istanbul negotiations, which were attended by US officials, both sides reportedly agreed on a large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 captives each and shared proposals for a potential truce, though no formal commitments were made.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv’s delegation, described the talks as preliminary and called for a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. A Russian negotiator acknowledged the request, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said a summit was possible only if tangible progress had been made.

Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, criticized Russia’s delegation as lacking decision-making authority and emphasized the need for stronger sanctions against Moscow. He also cited ongoing military operations, defense cooperation, and plans for future prisoner swaps.