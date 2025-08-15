Trump, Putin talk nukes and sanctions in Alaska Summit

Shafaq News – Alaska / Moscow

The much-anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, with nuclear arms control, sanctions, and the war in Ukraine topping the agenda.

The leaders met at the Elmendorf–Richardson military base, beginning with a one-on-one session followed by expanded talks with senior officials from both sides. The summit opened with a photo op under a banner reading “Alaska 2025” and “Pursuing Peace,” but without any public remarks from the leaders.

Speaking to Fox News immediately after the meeting, Trump confirmed that “nuclear threats must be discussed” and that nuclear treaties were part of the talks with Putin. He added that another summit could follow if the current one “goes well,” signaling his administration’s interest in sustained dialogue.

Earlier, Russian state media had reported that the summit agenda would include more than just the Ukraine war. According to Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, the talks also covered global strategic security and economic sanctions, while another source confirmed discussions aimed at restoring full diplomatic functions between embassies.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that US sanctions could ease, while Russia’s Ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, predicted a “positive outcome,” albeit without expecting major breakthroughs.

From the European side, reactions were cautious. A senior EU official told CNN it was a “relief” that Trump and Putin didn’t meet privately for too long, calling the expanded format “a reassuring development.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were “no signals” that Russia would halt its invasion, pointing to renewed missile attacks across Ukrainian cities on the same day as the summit.

The Kremlin and White House have yet to issue official joint statements, but a press conference summarizing the key outcomes is expected shortly.