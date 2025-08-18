Trump hosts Zelensky at White House, says Ukraine war could end soon

Shafaq News - Washington

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that there is a genuine opportunity to end the war in Ukraine, following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump, speaking at the White House moments after receiving Zelenskyy ahead of a US–Europe–Ukraine summit, said, “It’s an honor to have President Zelensky with us. We’ve made great progress and held a very important meeting with President Putin. I think there is a real chance to end the war.”

Zelensky praised Trump’s role in peace efforts. “I thank President Trump for working to stop the killing,” he said, adding that Ukraine is prepared to join a trilateral summit with the US and Russia.

Trump said both sides are showing openness to diplomacy. “President Putin wants to end the war. President Zelensky wants to end the war. We want to end it in a way that benefits everyone,” he added. “We’ll work with Russia and Ukraine to achieve a successful and lasting peace.”

He called the negotiations “new and crucial,” describing them as a turning point. “I expect things to go well,” Trump said. “There’s a real chance for resolution.”

Putin, speaking earlier at a press conference in Alaska, echoed the sentiment. “The war in Ukraine would not have happened if President Trump had been in office in 2022,” he said.

This is a breaking story…