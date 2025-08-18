Zelenskyy in Washington for talks with Trump, European leaders

Shafaq News – Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington on Monday to meet US President Donald Trump and several European leaders, stressing the need for a swift and lasting end to the war with Russia.

The meeting comes days after the Alaska Summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably,” Zelenskyy said on X, expressing confidence that joint efforts with the US and European partners would “force Russia into a real peace.”

The Ukrainian President is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House later today, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and other senior officials.

For his part, Trump said Zelenskyy could end the conflict with Russia “almost immediately” if he chose to, while ruling out Ukraine’s return of Crimea or its membership in NATO. “No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump described the day’s summit as a “big day” at the White House, calling it a “great honor” for America to host such a large number of European leaders. “One year ago, the United States was an almost DEAD COUNTRY. Now we are the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World, the envy of all,” he added.