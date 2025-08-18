Trump moves to broker Zelenskyy–Putin summit  with European security role

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Europe could provide security guarantees to Ukraine as part of a potential peace deal with Russia, in coordination with Washington.

Speaking after talks with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump described the meeting as “very good” and said arrangements were underway to hold a summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump added that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff would coordinate details between Kyiv and Moscow to facilitate the planned meeting.

The Kremlin confirmed a 40-minute phone call between Trump and Putin, describing it as “frank and highly constructive.” A statement said Trump briefed Putin on negotiations with Zelenskyy and European leaders, and both presidents voiced support for continued direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

According to the Kremlin, Trump and Putin also discussed the possibility of elevating the level of Russia–Ukraine negotiations. They agreed to remain in close contact over the conflict and other pressing issues. Putin was quoted as stressing the importance of US efforts to help resolve the crisis.

AFP, citing a source familiar with the talks, reported that Putin told Trump he was ready to meet with Zelenskyy.