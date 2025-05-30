Turkiye’s Fidan: Both Russia and Ukraine now eye ceasefire

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that both Russia and Ukraine are seeking a ceasefire, urging both sides to reaffirm their readiness to negotiate.

While traveling to Kyiv by train, Fidan described the atmosphere surrounding the conflict as increasingly constructive. “I see the situation taking a more optimistic turn with the start of negotiations. Both sides want a ceasefire. No one is rejecting the idea,” he remarked to Anadolu Agency.

Earlier this week, Fidan visited Moscow, where he met with President Vladimir Putin. A Turkish diplomatic source indicated that discussions focused on efforts to end the war, along with developments linked to the previous negotiations hosted in Istanbul.

Russia has also proposed holding a second round of direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2. The first round took place in the same city on May 16.

That meeting marked the first official contact between Russian and Ukrainian delegations since March 2022. Although no ceasefire was reached, both sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war and submitted written outlines of their respective positions.

Moreover, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed to Russian media that the upcoming delegation will remain unchanged, comprising a presidential adviser, a senior diplomat, and senior officials from the military and intelligence services.