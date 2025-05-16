First direct talks in 3 years: Russia, Ukraine face off in Istanbul

Shafaq News/ Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet face-to-face in Istanbul, on Friday, for their first direct peace negotiations since the outbreak of war—amid intensifying calls from US President Donald Trump for a resolution to what has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The high-stakes meeting, hosted by Turkiye, is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT) at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office. It will bring together senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the host nation.

Leading Moscow’s delegation is senior presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, GRU intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s team will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Director Oleksandr Poklad, and Deputy Foreign Intelligence Chief Oleh Luhovskyi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkiye earlier this week to attend broader diplomatic engagements surrounding the summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, declined to appear in person—drawing sharp rebukes from Western officials questioning Moscow’s seriousness about pursuing peace.

Separately, Turkiye will host a separate trilateral session at 10:45 a.m. (0745 GMT), involving representatives from Turkiye, the United States, and Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the American delegation, which includes senior defense and policy advisors.