Putin skips Turkiye talks: West doubts Russia’s seriousness on Ukraine peace

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkiye on Thursday to begin a fresh round of peace negotiations. However, the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately sparked criticism from Western leaders, casting doubt over the talks’ potential.

Speaking from Esenboga Airport, Zelenskyy questioned Moscow’s seriousness. “We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, and what mandate they have, and whether they can make any decisions,” he told reporters, dismissing the Russian team as “decorative.”

While Putin had initially indicated he might attend, the Kremlin later confirmed that the Russian side would be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, supported by three senior officials and four technical advisors.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova confirmed the delegation’s arrival in Istanbul, where the talks will take place at a presidential venue overlooking the Bosporus.

Western Leaders Criticize Putin’s Absence

Zelenskyy’s decision to attend was widely praised by Western diplomats. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot remarked, “Zelenskyy showed goodwill by coming to Turkiye, but there’s an empty chair where Putin should be,” accusing the Russian president of deliberately stalling the peace process, even amid pressure from US President Donald Trump for direct engagement.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking from Antalya, dismissed the Russian envoys as “low-level placeholders,” while Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called Putin’s absence “a slap in the face to diplomacy.”

Trump Responds from Gulf Tour

From Doha, where he is meeting Gulf leaders, Trump downplayed expectations. “I didn’t think it was possible for Putin to go if I’m not there,” he told business leaders at a roundtable.

Trump previously encouraged Zelenskyy and Putin to meet face-to-face and even floated the idea of attending himself. On Thursday, he confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is already in Turkiye for consultations with NATO officials, while special envoy Steve Witkoff, will join the Russia–Ukraine discussions on Friday.

Ankara Pushes for Ceasefire Breakthrough

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, speaking at a NATO meeting, expressed cautious optimism. “Now, after three years of immense suffering, there is finally a window of opportunity. The talks in Istanbul hopefully may open a new chapter.”

Kyiv and its European partners have called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a first step toward a broader peace deal. The Kremlin rejected the proposal and instead framed the Istanbul meeting as a restart of earlier negotiations held in 2022, which collapsed in the early stages of the war.

While Moscow accuses Ukraine and Western countries of prolonging the conflict, Ukrainian officials say Russia’s conditions remain too rigid for meaningful dialogue.