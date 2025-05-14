US, Russia to join Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

Shafaq News/ The United States and Russia will take part in Ukraine peace talks scheduled for May 15 in Istanbul, according to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said the agenda includes territorial disputes, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and Ukraine’s access to maritime routes. “We believe these can be resolved if both sides engage and work toward practical solutions.”

“The president has issued an ultimatum: if direct talks don’t begin soon, the United States should step back,” he warned.

Trump, writing on Truth Social, urged Ukraine to accept Moscow’s invitation without delay. However, “Even if a deal isn’t reached, the US and Europe will at least know the real state of play and act accordingly.”

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed participation in the talks yet.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia will send a delegation to Istanbul, though he withheld names, as the final list awaits President Vladimir Putin’s approval.