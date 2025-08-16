Trump pushes “Peace Agreement” to end Russia-Ukraine war

Shafaq News – Washington / Brussels / Kyiv

US President Donald Trump described Friday’s Alaska talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very well,” stressing that only a comprehensive “Peace Agreement” can bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

Trump, who had earlier demanded a ceasefire from Putin, wrote Saturday on Truth Social that the decision was made following late-night calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders, stating, “A mere Ceasefire Agreement, often times do not hold up.”

He confirmed plans to host Zelenskyy at the White House on August 18, noting that a follow-up meeting with Putin was under consideration.

Meanwhile, European leaders endorsed Trump’s push in a joint declaration signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The officials emphasized that the next phase must involve direct negotiations with Zelenskyy, expressing readiness to support a trilateral summit between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia. They further insisted that any resolution provide “ironclad security guarantees” for Kyiv, affirming that “Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO.”

Zelenskyy, for his part, urged Trump to tighten sanctions on Russia if the trilateral meeting does not take place, posting on X, “If Russia tries to evade an honest end to the war. Sanctions are an effective tool.”