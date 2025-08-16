Russia proposes Ukraine land concessions to end war

Shafaq News – Moscow / Washington

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set strict conditions for a peace deal with Ukraine, calling for a full Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk and Luhansk, along with frozen front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, Axios reported on Saturday.

Sources familiar with the recent US-Russia summit in Alaska indicated that US President Donald Trump and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff presented Putin’s positions to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission.

Putin’s plan would transfer more Ukrainian territory to Russia than the reverse. Russian forces currently control nearly all of Luhansk and roughly three-quarters of Donetsk, while advances in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have slowed.

The sources noted that halting operations in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia was offered as a concession in exchange for Ukrainian withdrawal from Donetsk, highlighting ‘’the central role of territorial negotiations.’’

Axios further reported that US officials believed Putin could be open to discussions over small areas in Sumy and Kharkiv. The talks might also include security guarantees for Ukraine, with China mentioned as a potential guarantor, potentially limiting NATO’s involvement.

These developments followed a summit between Putin and Trump in Alaska earlier this week, marking their first meeting since Trump returned to the political stage. Discussions focused on the war in Ukraine and broader strategic security matters.

Putin described the summit as “extremely productive,” calling it a timely milestone. In turn, Trump highlighted progress in the talks while acknowledging that some disagreements remain unresolved.

He further confirmed plans to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on August 18, with a trilateral summit including Putin under consideration for August 22.