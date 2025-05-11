Zelensky ready for talks with Putin in Turkiye

Zelensky ready for talks with Putin in Turkiye
2025-05-11T21:30:54+00:00

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will wait to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person in Turkiye on May 15 to explore potential avenues for ending the ongoing war between their countries.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president called for a permanent ceasefire starting on May 12.

Minutes earlier, in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for direct negotiations in Turkiye to end the war. Trump noted that “at the very least, they will be able to determine whether an agreement is possible,” adding that if it isn’t, “European leaders and the United States will know where everyone stands and can act accordingly.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, following a Sunday call with Putin. According to the Kremlin, Erdogan backed Putin’s proposal and offered Istanbul as the venue. However, Turkish presidency emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire should precede any negotiations.

