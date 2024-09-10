Putin warns US against arms race as Russia and China begin major naval drills

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US against trying to outpace Moscow in armament efforts in Asia, as Russia embarked on its largest post-Soviet naval drills, with China also participating.

Putin stated that Russia must be prepared for any developments, accusing Washington of provoking an arms race, specifically mentioning US plans to deploy short- and intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Reuters.

Russian and Chinese navies have commenced military exercises in the northern Sea of Japan to bolster protection of "economic activities" in the area, as announced by the Russian Defense Ministry.

While Russia did not specify the number of its ships in the Sea of Japan, it confirmed the presence of four Russian warships and a Chinese supply vessel in the region. The Defense Ministry noted on Telegram that the drills with China focus on "defending maritime routes and areas of maritime economic activity."

The ships are stationed in the Peter the Great Gulf, near Vladivostok in Russia's far east.

China announced, on Monday, that it will hold joint military exercises with Russia this month around the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, off the Russian coast.

Relations between Moscow and Beijing have strengthened since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which China has not condemned.

The Russian Defense Ministry explained that these drills are part of the strategic "Ocean-2024" exercises, organized by Russia until September 16 in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

A total of 400 Russian ships, 120 aircraft and helicopters, and 90,000 personnel are participating in "Ocean-2024," marking it as one of the most significant exercises of the year, according to the Russian ministry.

On Monday, Japan’s Defense Ministry reported spotting five Chinese naval vessels heading towards Russia over the weekend in the Sea of Japan. They "sailed northeast through the Tsushima Strait towards the Sea of Japan" on Saturday and Sunday.

The Tsushima Strait, located between South Korea and Japan, connects the South China Sea with the Sea of Japan and is not in Japanese territorial waters.

In early September, Japan expressed "serious concern and protest" after a Chinese warship entered its territorial waters near its southern islands, just days after accusing Beijing of sending a military aircraft into its airspace.

In June, Japan protested to China over four Chinese vessels suspected of being armed near disputed, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea.

Past incidents between Chinese and Japanese ships over disputed areas, especially the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea, have caused diplomatic tensions.

China’s growing economic and military influence in the Asia-Pacific region and its involvement in regional disputes are raising concerns among the US and its allies.

After remaining pacifist for decades following World War II, Japan has increased its military spending in recent years, encouraged by Washington.