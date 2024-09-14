US concerns rise over potential Russian arms supply to Houthis

Shafaq News/ The United States fears the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin arming the Houthis (Ansarallah), the Yemeni rebel group.

This comes as Putin warned the US and its allies that allowing Ukraine to use Western-made long-range missiles against Russia would mean NATO countries are "at war" with Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported, highlighting concerns among US officials that Putin may retaliate by supplying arms to the Houthis, who have been engaged in a prolonged campaign to attack ships in the Red Sea.

These warnings come as Western leaders are reconsidering restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons. This is particularly significant as Iran has been sending short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Among the long-range missiles in question is the British-made "Storm Shadow," capable of hitting targets 155 miles away, potentially giving Ukraine a military advantage amid Russia’s slow advances on the battlefield.

"Ukraine has also requested approval to use French "Scalp" missiles and American tactical missile systems known as ATACMS. While France appears inclined to lift restrictions on the "Scalp" missiles, US President Joe Biden remains hesitant to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS for strikes against Russia due to Pentagon concerns over the American stockpile," as per the report.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby reiterated that "the Biden administration’s stance on providing long-range strike capabilities to Ukraine has not changed," emphasizing that "they take Putin's threats seriously."

Though some "Storm Shadow" missiles have already been delivered to Ukraine, they have primarily been used to target Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories. However, Putin warned that using these missiles to strike within Russia itself would "escalate tensions," potentially drawing NATO countries closer to the conflict. He remarked, "This means NATO countries — the US and European states — are at war with Russia," underscoring that Russia would respond accordingly to such threats.